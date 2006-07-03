Guy Doesn’t Lose for CBS

A broadcast of the theatrical release How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey,gave the Eye network a win on Sunday night; it was the highest-rated program in primetime, scoring a 2.4 rating/7 share in the key 18-49 demo from 9-11, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight numbers. The movie’s numbers went up significantly in its second hour, from a 1.9/6 to a 3.0/9.

Fox was No. 2 for the night with a 1.6/6; the network also featured a cinematic release, Men of Honor, from 7:30-10.

NBC was No. 3 with a 1.5/5; its highest-rated program was a rerun of Law & Order: Criminal Intent from 9-10 (1.7/5).

ABC was fourth with a 1.4/5 for a night of reruns—the highest-rated one being an 8-9 edition of Emergency Makeover: Home.

The WB brought up the rear with an 0.6/2.