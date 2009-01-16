Gutierrez Names Industry Players to New Terms on Commerce Spectrum Advisory Committee
Posted at 4:10 PM ET on January 16, 2009
Only days before he is scheduled to exit, Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez has named a host of industry players to new, two-year terms on the Commerce Spectrum Advisory Committee.
Members include former Republican FCC commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth, former National Telecommunications & Information Administration head Janice Obuchowsky (more recently a partner in Frontline Wireless), Robert Pepper, former FCC policy adviser to Republican Chairman Michael Powell, and Association For Maximum Service Television president David Donovan.
The members, says Gutierrez, "are spectrum policy experts, appointed as 'Special Government Employees' from the private sector and balanced in terms of their points of view." They will consult with the head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, which is the arm of Commerce that advises the president on spectrum policy.
A full list of members is below:
Dr. David E. Borth
Corporate Vice President for Advanced Technology, Standards and Common Engineering Networks and EnterpriseMotorola Inc.
Martin Cooper
Executive Chairman and Co-FounderArrayComm, Inc.
Mark E. Crosby
President/CEO, Enterprise Wireless Alliance
David L. Donovan
President, Association for Maximum Service Television, Inc.
Brian Fontes
Chief Executive Officer, National Emergency Number Association
Harold Furchtgott-Roth
President, Furchtgott-Roth Enterprises
Robert M. Gurss
Director of Legal & Government Affairs, Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials
Dale N. Hatfield
Independent Consultant and Adjunct Professor
John Hoadley
Wireless CTONortel
Dr. Kevin C. Kahn
Director of the Communications Technology Lab Intel Corporation
James Andrew Lewis
Senior Fellow and Director of the Technology and Public Policy ProgramCenter for Strategic and International Studies
Dr. Mark A. McHenry
President Shared Spectrum Company
Darrin M. Mylet
Vice President - Wireless Services, Cantor Fitzgerald
Janice Obuchowski
Founder and President, Freedom Technologies, Inc.
Robert Pepper
Senior Managing Director, Global Advanced Technology Policy, Cisco Systems, Inc.
Neville Ray
Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations, T-Mobile USA
Richard L. Reaser, Jr.
Head, Spectrum Management Department, Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems
R. Gerard Salemme
Executive Vice President, Strategy, Policy, and External Affairs, Clearwire Corporation
Bryan Tramont
Partner, Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP
