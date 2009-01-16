Gutierrez Names Industry Players to New Terms on Commerce Spectrum Advisory Committee

Posted at 4:10 PM ET on January 16, 2009

Only days before he is scheduled to exit, Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez has named a host of industry players to new, two-year terms on the Commerce Spectrum Advisory Committee.

Members include former Republican FCC commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth, former National Telecommunications & Information Administration head Janice Obuchowsky (more recently a partner in Frontline Wireless), Robert Pepper, former FCC policy adviser to Republican Chairman Michael Powell, and Association For Maximum Service Television president David Donovan.

The members, says Gutierrez, "are spectrum policy experts, appointed as 'Special Government Employees' from the private sector and balanced in terms of their points of view." They will consult with the head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, which is the arm of Commerce that advises the president on spectrum policy.

A full list of members is below:

Dr. David E. Borth

Corporate Vice President for Advanced Technology, Standards and Common Engineering Networks and EnterpriseMotorola Inc.

Martin Cooper

Executive Chairman and Co-FounderArrayComm, Inc.

Mark E. Crosby

President/CEO, Enterprise Wireless Alliance

David L. Donovan

President, Association for Maximum Service Television, Inc.

Brian Fontes

Chief Executive Officer, National Emergency Number Association

Harold Furchtgott-Roth

President, Furchtgott-Roth Enterprises

Robert M. Gurss

Director of Legal & Government Affairs, Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials

Dale N. Hatfield

Independent Consultant and Adjunct Professor

John Hoadley

Wireless CTONortel

Dr. Kevin C. Kahn

Director of the Communications Technology Lab Intel Corporation

James Andrew Lewis

Senior Fellow and Director of the Technology and Public Policy ProgramCenter for Strategic and International Studies

Dr. Mark A. McHenry

President Shared Spectrum Company

Darrin M. Mylet

Vice President - Wireless Services, Cantor Fitzgerald

Janice Obuchowski

Founder and President, Freedom Technologies, Inc.

Robert Pepper

Senior Managing Director, Global Advanced Technology Policy, Cisco Systems, Inc.

Neville Ray

Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations, T-Mobile USA

Richard L. Reaser, Jr.

Head, Spectrum Management Department, Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems

R. Gerard Salemme

Executive Vice President, Strategy, Policy, and External Affairs, Clearwire Corporation

Bryan Tramont

Partner, Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP