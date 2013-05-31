Gutierrez Named KTAB-KRBC Abilene GM
Albert Gutierrez, former vice president and general manager
at KMID Midland (Texas), has been named vice president and general manager of
KTAB Abilene-Sweetwater. Both are Nexstar Broadcasting stations. He will also
oversee Nexstar's joint operating agreement with Mission Broadcasting's KRBC,
where he held a sales position earlier in his career. He starts June 3 and will
continue to report to Brian Jones, co-COO of Nexstar Broadcasting.
"Albert has done an exceptional job leading our
Midland/Odessa operations where he created several new business opportunities
by implementing innovative programming strategies and new digital e-Media
concepts that resulted in increased market share and viewership at the
station," said Jones. "He has an impressive background in all aspects
of our business, and a proven track-record of leading teams that delivered
compelling and effective marketing solutions for local and national
advertisers."
Prior to KMID, Gutierrez was the general sales manager at
KLST-KSAN San Angelo (Texas).
"I am deeply committed to the great state
of Texas and my family and I are excited about returning to The Big Country
where many of my close business contacts and personal friends reside," he
said. "I am thrilled to be working with the exceptional teams at KTAB and
KRBC and will utilize the management experience and relationships built over my
career to generate results."
