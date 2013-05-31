Gutierrez Named KTAB-KRBC Abilene GM

Albert Gutierrez, former vice president and general manager

at KMID Midland (Texas), has been named vice president and general manager of

KTAB Abilene-Sweetwater. Both are Nexstar Broadcasting stations. He will also

oversee Nexstar's joint operating agreement with Mission Broadcasting's KRBC,

where he held a sales position earlier in his career. He starts June 3 and will

continue to report to Brian Jones, co-COO of Nexstar Broadcasting.





"Albert has done an exceptional job leading our

Midland/Odessa operations where he created several new business opportunities

by implementing innovative programming strategies and new digital e-Media

concepts that resulted in increased market share and viewership at the

station," said Jones. "He has an impressive background in all aspects

of our business, and a proven track-record of leading teams that delivered

compelling and effective marketing solutions for local and national

advertisers."





Prior to KMID, Gutierrez was the general sales manager at

KLST-KSAN San Angelo (Texas).





"I am deeply committed to the great state

of Texas and my family and I are excited about returning to The Big Country

where many of my close business contacts and personal friends reside," he

said. "I am thrilled to be working with the exceptional teams at KTAB and

KRBC and will utilize the management experience and relationships built over my

career to generate results."