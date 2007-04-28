Guthrie Joins B&C
By Staff
New York Daily News reporter Marisa Guthrie is joining Broadcasting & Cable as a staff writer. “Marisa brings a keen understanding of the industry. She'll be a great addition to our staff,” says B&C Editor in Chief J. Max Robins. “We can't wait for her to start.” Guthrie begins at B&C on May 10. Prior to joining the Daily News, where she covered television, she reported on the industry for The Boston Herald. “I'm looking forward to covering the TV industry with such a terrific group of journalists at B&C,” says Guthrie.
