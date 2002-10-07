Gurin searches for America's Sexiest
The Gurin Co., an American television-format-production company, has acquired
the U.S. rights to reality show America's Sexiest, a knock-off of Action
Time's British hit show, Nation's Sexiest, said Phil Gurin and Caroline
Beaton, the latter joint managing director of Action Time, from MIPCOM 2002 in
Cannes, France.
Nation's Sexiest, based on a format developed by the U.K.'s Carlton
Television, has been successful in Britain, particularly among 16- through
24-year-olds. In the weeklong program, regular people compete for the title of
the nation's sexiest man and woman. 'This is a format that could be huge not
only in the United States, but in countless territories around the world,
because it will create stars out of individuals who have serious and important
jobs, while acknowledging the fun of sex appeal,' Gurin said.
Should the show get picked up for a run on U.S. network television, it will
be another British import along the lines of Fox's American Idol: Search for
a Superstar, which sought to pluck a major new talent from the
masses.
