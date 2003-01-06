Gurin to produce pageants for NBC
Independent producer Phil Gurin has been named executive producer of NBC's
first broadcasts of the Miss Universe and Miss USA competitions, NBC said
Monday.
Gurin heads his own production firm, The Gurin Co. His credits
include the prime-time and syndicated versions of The Weakest Link;
Lingo, a game show on Game Show Network; Test the Nation: the
National IQ Test; and The World's Most Incredible Animal
Rescues.
NBC and Telemundo Communications Group Inc. have signed an exclusive deal with developer Donald Trump
to become equal partners in the Miss Universe franchise starting this year and
extending through 2007.
NBC and Telemundo also plan to produce spinoffs from the pageants, and this
year, Telemundo will produce a Spanish-language preprogram for Miss Universe.
