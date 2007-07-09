Gunzerath Joins Media Rating Council As New Audit Executive

David Gunzerath, former VP of research and information at the National Association of Broadcasters in Washington, has joined the Media Rating Council in New York as senior VP and associate director.

The nonprofit council was formed in 1964 at the prompting of Congress to independently monitor the methodology of media rating services like Nielsen and Arbitron. In addition to testing and auditing, the council also researches improvements in rating technologies and methods.

Gunzerath will concentrate on overseeing audits, including strengthening them for new Internet and interactive measurement services.