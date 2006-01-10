Gulf Broadcasters Get NAB Samaritan Award

The National Association of Broadcasters has decided to give its Samaritan Award collectively to the broadcasters of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama for their service during Hurricane Katrina.

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation, which administers the awards, will also recognize broadcasters for raising more than $200 million for aid to the victims at its Service to America Celebration June 12 in Washington.

The Samaritan award goes to individuals or organizations "exemplifying the industry's commitment to use the airwaves effectively in promoting the public interest." Last year, the award went to Tribune Chairman and CEO Dennis FitzSimons.