Guinness buys across own `unwired network'

Diageo Guinness UDV North America executive vice president Guy Smith -- after

pointedly telling an Upfront Summit crowd in New York that NBC had "reneged on

our agreement" to run its liquor ads -- revealed that it's going ahead with a

campaign that will channel $1 billion in ad spending across five years and

scores of outlets.

"[Diageo] is not going away," said executive VP Donna Speciale of MediaCom Worldwide, which buys media for the liquor giant. "NBC shouldn't have

reneged on its deal with Diageo."

The spots for such brands as Smirnoff, Baileys, Captain Morgan and Crown

Royal -- along with the social-responsibility spots that ran on NBC -- will run

across what Smith dubbed "the Diageo Unwired National Network." That, he said,

will include hundreds of TV and radio stations and cable networks.

Speciale estimated that it will reach 85 percent of the United States.