Guilty!, Say Oprah & Co.
Oprah Winfrey had to perform jury duty, but it only took the group of 12 two hours to determine that the defendant, 27-year-old Dion Coleman, was guilty of murder.
The talk show host says she plans to turn the experience fodder for her daytime talker. "I think it was an eye-opener for all of us," Winfrey said, according to the Associated Press. "It's a huge reality check; there's a whole other world going on out there.... When your life intersects with others in this way, it's forever changed."
The trial might prove a lucky break for some of Winfrey's fellow jurors: She plans to invite them on the show to talk about the experience.
Winfrey served a total of three days in Chicago's Cook County Courthouse.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.