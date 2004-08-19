Guilty!, Say Oprah & Co.

Oprah Winfrey had to perform jury duty, but it only took the group of 12 two hours to determine that the defendant, 27-year-old Dion Coleman, was guilty of murder.

The talk show host says she plans to turn the experience fodder for her daytime talker. "I think it was an eye-opener for all of us," Winfrey said, according to the Associated Press. "It's a huge reality check; there's a whole other world going on out there.... When your life intersects with others in this way, it's forever changed."

The trial might prove a lucky break for some of Winfrey's fellow jurors: She plans to invite them on the show to talk about the experience.

Winfrey served a total of three days in Chicago's Cook County Courthouse.

