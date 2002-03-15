Guilt gives Court TV a boost
Courtroom Television Network's first original movie, Guilt by Association, nabbed a 1.5
rating for its premiere March 12, well above the network's usual 0.8 prime time
rating.
The tab for the project was about $3 million. Court TV plans to make two to
four movies per year in the same price range.
Executives have said all of the projects will be based on true legal events.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.