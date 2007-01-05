Guilds, CBS To Meet

According to a source at the guilds, the Writers Guild of America East and West are meeting with CBS Jan. 8 and 9.

It will be the first such face-to-face since the membership of the guilds voted to reject CBS' November contract offer (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/article/CA6395572.html?display=Search+Results&text=Writers+guild). The two sides met last on Nov. 1, 2006.

The contract covers news writers, editors, desk assistants, production assistant, graphic artists, promition wirters and researchers in New York, L.A., Chicago and Washington.

The two sides have been trying to come to terms for almost two years--the prior contract expired April 1, 2005.

