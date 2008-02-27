Guiding Light Cast Rings NYSE Opening Bell

Shades of Citizen Kane: The cast members of CBS soap Guiding Light rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday to celebrate the show's move to sets with ceilings.

The show has scrapped eight sets that had the standard three walls but no ceiling, exposing the lights and cables behind all of that TV magic.

The show is now using 40 sets that have four walls and a ceiling so that shots and pans can be more realistic (ceilings were one of Orson Welles' Citizen Kane innovations).

The show will also use handheld cameras that follow the action for a more video vérité feel, as well as adding more location shoots.