Guerrero joins ABC Sports

Fox Sports anchor Lisa Guerrero has joined ABC Sports as the sideline

reporter for ABC's National Football League Monday Night Football.

She replaces Melissa Stark, who is leaving MNF to have a baby.

Most recently, Guerrero was an anchor on Fox Sports' Best Damn Sports Show

Period.

Prior to joining Fox Sports in 1999, Guerrero was a sports reporter at

KCBS-TV and KTTV(TV), both Los Angeles.

She has also appeared in numerous commercials and TV shows, including a

starring role in Aaron Spelling's Sunset Beach.