Guerilla Comedy Shop Swings First Deal

Reality powerhouse FremantleMedia has struck the first pilot deal from its new Instant Comedy Project.

The Sci Fi Channel is looking to slate six episodes of Still In Search of... That is a working title, but since the show is a send-up of the classic paranormal investigation program In Search of..., which already airs on the Sci Fi Channel, it would seem a natural choice.

The Instant Comedy Project is a kind of guerrilla-style production in which the resident team of comedy writers and producers create one pilot a week. They have so far completed six pilots, which are currently being shopped.

The members of the project, brainchild of FremantleMedia VP, comedy development, Ed Crasnick, are Chris Mancini, ex of The Sci Fi Channel, Tim Scott (Mystery Science Theater 3000), Jay Johnston (Arrested Development), Mo Collins (Mad TV), Rick Overton (Joan of Arcadia), Rose Abdoo (Gilmore Girls), and Paul Tarantino (ESPY Awards).

The show is a mockumentary take on the production of a paranormal investigation show. For instance, a segment on a man-eating monster devolves into a "Survivor-like discussion about who among the crew would be voted onto the menu first."