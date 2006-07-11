GUBA Grabs Sony Films

Online Video site GUBA (www.guba.com) has struck a deal for 100 movies from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, including Spider-Man 2, Memoirs of a Geisha and classic Bridge on the River Kwai.

GUBA says it is the first video sharing community to get Sony Pictures deal for online sale. The deal will expand to 500 titles, including day and date release, within a year. A Sony spokeswoman had not returned a call at press time.

New releases will cost $19.95, library product like Kwai $9.99. Some titles will also be available for VOD "rental."

The Sony movies are available only to users in the U.S. They can only be played on Windows Media players and the software prevents them from being burned to a DVD.

