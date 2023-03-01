GSTV Names Kristina Lutz Executive VP, Marketing
Jennifer Cesa and Geoff Maresca join sales team
GSTV, the gas station video network, said it named Kristina Lutz as executive VP, marketing, a new position at the company..
Lutz joins GSTV from CarSaver, where she was VP, strategic partnership marketing.
In her new role, Lutz will lead integrated marketing, ad sales, public relations and brand activations. She will be based in Chicago and report to GSTV CEO Sean McCaffrey.
“When searching for our next marketing head, we wanted to find someone with deep, diverse knowledge who could help us continue sharing what GSTV’s video platform offers advertisers and consumers. With her varied experience across agency, brand, and publisher perspectives, Kristina emerged as the perfect candidate,” said McCaffrey. “As we head into another NewFronts season, I’m excited to partner with her to continue spreading awareness of GSTV’s full offering, especially knowing her track record when it comes to brand building and client solutions.”
Before CarSaver, Lutz served as president of Starcom USA and was executive VP at iHeartMedia.
“I’m thrilled to join GSTV, especially at this particular moment in time,” said Lutz. “As the company continues to cement itself as a major video player, I will partner with Sean and the team to develop a communications and marketing strategy that clarifies our offering, breaking through to new audiences by emphasizing results.”
GSTV said it also hired Jennifer Cesa as regional VP, client partnerships and Geoff Marseca as VP, agency development.
Cesa joins GSTV from Shutterstock, Tastemade and Scripps Networks. Maresca has been with Ryff, Amobee, FreeWheel, Quantcast, AOL and Microsoft. ■
