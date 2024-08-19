GSTV Brings Student Road Safety Films to Gas Pumps

Fueling up for National Traffic Awareness Month in August, GSTV has worked with Street Are For Everyone (SAFE) to bring clips of award-winning student films about road safety to thousands of gas pumps around the country.

“We look forward to showcasing and amplifying the work of these talented young filmmakers through our platform in partnership with Streets Are For Everyone,” said Kirstina Lee, executive VP at GSTV. “Their work is compelling and impactful, and introducing this content to drivers when they are just about to get back on the road is the perfect time to remind them about safety precautions.”

Featured films include Speed Kills from Castaic High School in Castaic, Calif., Alcohol Kills Others from Ramona High School in Riverside, Calif, LIttle Buddy from Bishop Mora Salesian High School in Boyle Heights, L.A., Calf. and On the Curb from Claremont HIgh School in Claremont Calif.

The films will be showcased by GSTV from August 19 through September 15.

“Through our film competition, students have gained invaluable lessons about road safety and have taken it upon themselves to educate others about what they’ve learned,” said Damian Keviltt, founder of SAFE. “As one of last year’s winning students aptly put it:‘It takes a lot of responsibility to drive, and it’s not a joke; it’s not a game.’ We sincerely appreciate GSTV for broadcasting the important messages from these talented high school students about road safety.”

The Streets, Art, SAFE Film Competition is a program for high school students to advocate for street safety through the arts, created by the non-profit organization Streets Are For Everyone which aims to improve the quality of life for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers alike by reducing traffic fatalities to zero.

This program aims to educate and empower students to do something about it through creative, fun, artistic, and impactful visual storytelling, while also developing film and visual arts expertise.

The competition featured students from Southern California, Arizona and Florida.

Full-length versions of the films will be available at Streets Are For Everyone.org.

GSTV says it reaches 115 million unique viewers per month in 49 states and has an impressive attention rate with 95% of impressions on GSTV delivering eyes to screen.