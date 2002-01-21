GSN's Telepathy in the works
Game Show Network is developing Telepathy, a game that teams
mothers and daughters, best friends, and other "connected" pairs in competition
with each other.
The project comes, appropriately, from a pair of producers who are obviously
on the same wavelength, Arthur Smith and Kent Weed.
"It's a communication game with some Match Game
and some Password elements,"
Smith said.
The two also created You Gotta See This for Fox
Sports Net, and they are working on a comedy pilot, Limo Scene , for FX.
