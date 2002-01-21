GSN's Telepathy in the works

Game Show Network is developing Telepathy, a game that teams

mothers and daughters, best friends, and other "connected" pairs in competition

with each other.

The project comes, appropriately, from a pair of producers who are obviously

on the same wavelength, Arthur Smith and Kent Weed.

"It's a communication game with some Match Game

and some Password elements,"

Smith said.

The two also created You Gotta See This for Fox

Sports Net, and they are working on a comedy pilot, Limo Scene , for FX.