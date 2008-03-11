GSN’s Joel Chiodi Joins NFL Network

Joel Chiodi is trading one kind of game for another as NFL Network seeks to market itself as must-have programming for football fans.

Chiodi, who has been vice president of marketing for GSN, is joining the National Football League’s cable channel as VP, marketing and promotions.

He reports to senior VP of marketing Dena Kaplan and will be responsible for strategic marketing and promotions, including consumer and affiliate marketing and distributor partnerships, as well as local ad sales.

NFL Network is also trying to boost its profile by securing basic-tier carriage on top cable operator Comcast and carriage, period, on Time Warner Cable.