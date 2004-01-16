GSN Taps Mindless for New Shows

GSN (it doesn't like to be called Game Show Network anymore) inked a production deal with producer Mark Cronin’s Mindless Entertainment to create three new projects.

GSN revealed two of the shows: National Lampoon’s Greek Games, a two hour spoof on sorority and fraternity competitions; and Extreme Dodgeball, billed as a comedy game show. No details on the third show yet.

Cronin, no relation to GSN chief Rich Cronin, produced the channel’s spoof on the California gubernatorial recall election Who Wants to Be Governor of California?