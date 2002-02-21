GSN Press es its Luck

Game Show Network is reviving 1980s hit Press Your Luck with an

updated version of the game show.

Whammy!: The All New Press Your Luck will debut in April with 65

episodes. The new original will air weekdays in prime time.

GSN already airs Press Your Luck reruns, which average a 0.6

rating.

E! Entertainment Television's Todd Newton will host the game show, which

comes from FremantleMedia Ltd.