GSN Press es its Luck
Game Show Network is reviving 1980s hit Press Your Luck with an
updated version of the game show.
Whammy!: The All New Press Your Luck will debut in April with 65
episodes. The new original will air weekdays in prime time.
GSN already airs Press Your Luck reruns, which average a 0.6
rating.
E! Entertainment Television's Todd Newton will host the game show, which
comes from FremantleMedia Ltd.
