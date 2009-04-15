GSN Planning Game Show Awards For June
By Alex Weprin
GSN will air its first ever awards show honoring classic and modern game shows. The Game Show Awards will premiere on GSN Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m.
Special honors are on tap for now-retired host of The Price is Right Bob Barker, Let's Make a Deal's Monty Hall and game show producer Mark Goodson, who produced Price, Family Feud, I've Got a Secret and dozens of other programs.
"This will be a different kind of awards show-and the first-ever awards show dedicated exclusively to the world of game shows," said Kelly Goode, GSN's Senior Vice President of Programming, announcing the special. "The Game Show Awards will be a lighthearted, humorous homage to the talented people who make game shows a perennial favorite. We will also include exciting participatory elements that offer our at-home fans and in-studio audience the chance to play a role in the show."
Continuing the nets efforts at interacting with its viewers, fans will be able to vote on the nominees in a number of categories, including best host, announcer, model, contestant, catchphrase and others.
The awards show will also be a game show itself, with the studio audience given a shot to win prizes by playing some of their favorite games on stage.
A selection of nominees follows:
BEST GAME SHOW
• ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A FIFTH GRADER?
• CASH CAB
• DEAL OR NO DEAL
• DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS!
• FAMILY FEUD
• JEOPARDY!
• MILLION DOLLAR PASSWORD
• THE PRICE IS RIGHT
• WHEEL OF FORTUNE
• WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE?
BEST GAME SHOW HOST
• BEN BAILEY, CASH CAB
• WAYNE BRADY, DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS!
• DREW CAREY, THE PRICE IS RIGHT
• JEFF FOXWORTHY, ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A FIFTH GRADER?
• RICHARD KARN, BINGO AMERICA
• HOWIE MANDEL, DEAL OR NO DEAL
• REGIS PHILBIN, MILLION DOLLAR PASSWORD
• PAT SAJAK & VANNA WHITE, WHEEL OF FORTUNE
• ALEX TREBEK, JEOPARDY!
• MEREDITH VIERA, WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE?
BEST REALITY COMPETITION SHOW
• THE AMAZING RACE
• AMERICAN IDOL
• AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL
• THE BACHELOR
• BIG BROTHER
• THE BIGGEST LOSER
• DANCING WITH THE STARS
• PROJECT RUNWAY
• SURVIVOR
• TOP CHEF
FAVORITE CLASSIC GAME SHOW
• CONCENTRATION
• THE JOKER'S WILD
• HOLLYWOOD SQUARES
• LET'S MAKE A DEAL
• MATCH GAME
• NAME THAT TUNE
• PRESS YOUR LUCK
• PYRAMID
• TIC-TAC-DOUGH
• WHAT'S MY LINE?
FAVORITE DATING OR RELATIONSHIP SHOW
• BLIND DATE
• THE DATING GAME
• LOVE CONNECTION
• THE NEWLYWED GAME
• SINGLED OUT
