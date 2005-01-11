GSN Names New Developer
By Anne Becker
GSN has named Tracey Zaradich Lentz director of development.
Lentz, who will be based at GSN's Santa Monica headquarter, has served as Manager of Programming at Showtime Networks Inc. since 2000.
At Showtime, Lentz was responsible for helping to develop Penn & Teller: BULLSHIT!,Huff, and The L Word.
Prior Showtime, Lentz worked in programming at The WB Network, Digital Entertainment Network, and Disney's Touchstone Television.
Game Show Network is owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Liberty Media.
