GSN Nabs NBC Reality Fare
Game Show Network -- excuse us, GSN -- picked up off-net rights to three reality shows from NBC Enterprises.
The cable channel will rerun NBC’s Average Joe, Average Joe: Hawaii, and Dog Eat Dog.
GSN has an option for the third Average Joe iteration currently in production.
