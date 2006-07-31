GSN Launches Mobile Sweepstakes

GSN is launching a mobile contest to promote the Aug. 1 premiere of two new series, Chain Reaction and Starface. The text-message campaign will award $5,000 each day in August to a participant who correctly texts an answer to a puzzle tied to one of the shows.

The network will place instructions for its contest, GSN Summer Challenge Sweepstakes, in ads in publications including Entertainment Weekly and People. It also launched a multimillion-dollar media buy with ads on Yahoo!, AOL, E! Online, TV Guide and others.