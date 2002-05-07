GSN hits 45 million subs
Game Show Network passed the 45 million-subscriber mark with launches on
Charter Communications Inc., Comcast Corp. and AT&T Broadband systems.
GSN is picking up carriage in several major markets including
Charter's St. Louis system; Comcast in Detroit and Philadelphia; and AT&T
Broadband's Salt Lake City system.
