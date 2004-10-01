GSN Gets Ben Stein

GSN has won Ben Stein's show. The cable game net has struck deal with Buena Vista Television for rights to Stein's off-comedy Central comedy game show.

Back -to-back half-hour episodes of Win Ben Stein's Money, which was co-hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and aired on the channel between 1997 and 2002, will air Monday-Friday at 6-7 on GSN. The network plans to build-in an interactive play-along element (GSN boasts 84 hours of interactive programming per week).

The show will bump a second run of Star Search, which will continue to air at 9 a.m.

