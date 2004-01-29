GSN Doubles Down with Two New Blackjack Shows
GSN is adding two new casino game shows to its lineup, Celebrity Blackjack and World Blackjack Tour. While other cable nets are playing with poker shows, GSN is planning blackjack-themed shows.
Its first will be World Series of Blackjack, debuting March 15. The two new shows are slated for summer.
