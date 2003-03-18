GSN: Big Bucks , big ratings

Game Show Network delivered its best-ever ratings Sunday with a

game-show-scandal documentary.

Big Bucks: The Press Your Luck Scandal scored a 1.5 rating, climbing as

high as 1.8 in the second hour, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Big Bucks, GSN's first documentary, chronicled the story of Michael

Larson, Press Your Luck's biggest money-winner, who won $110,000 by the

game's play patterns.

GSN finished last week with a 0.6 average in prime time, slightly above its

usual take.