GSN: Big Bucks , big ratings
Game Show Network delivered its best-ever ratings Sunday with a
game-show-scandal documentary.
Big Bucks: The Press Your Luck Scandal scored a 1.5 rating, climbing as
high as 1.8 in the second hour, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Big Bucks, GSN's first documentary, chronicled the story of Michael
Larson, Press Your Luck's biggest money-winner, who won $110,000 by the
game's play patterns.
GSN finished last week with a 0.6 average in prime time, slightly above its
usual take.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.