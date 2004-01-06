Grushow Leaves Fox

Fox Television Entertainment Group chairman Sandy Grushow is departing the network to launch a production company based at Twentieth Century Fox Television called Phase Two.

"This was a very complicated decision for me to make," Grushow said in a statement. "I’ve accomplished more than I ever thought possible as a buyer and seller of TV shows, but as I contemplated my future over the holidays, I concluded that it was in my best interest to exercise the ‘production’ option negotiated as part of my current contract, rather than entering into another long-term executive agreement with the company."

Grushow’s contract was up for renewal this summer. Fox has no plans to fill Grushow’s position, and in his absence, Fox Entertainment president Gail Berman and Twentieth Century Fox Television co-presidents Gary Newman and Dana Walden will report directly to Peter Chernin, chairman and CEO of News Corp.’s Fox Group.

Grushow has been in his current position since November 1999, and he first joined News Corp. in 1983 as an intern at Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp., eventually rising to vice president of creative advertising. He then moved over to Twentieth Century Fox Television in 1988, where he was senior VP of advertising and promotion.

"Sandy has been a close and valued colleague for almost 20 years and he will be missed," Chernin said. "His contributions to the evolution of Fox are too numerous to list-but I can say that Sandy’s determination and savvy leadership over these past years have helped make the network and studio what they are today."