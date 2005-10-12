Grupo Televisa Heavies Up on Fine, Food

Grupo Televisa has licensed some 75 hours of programming from Scripps Networks’ Food Network and Fine Living.

The Mexican broadcaster’s production and distribution arm, Televisa Networks, began running programming from the two networks this month. A Spanish-language version of the Scripps programming will run on Televisa’s Unicable channel and in English on its American Network.

Fare from Fine Living airing on Televisa will include The Great Adventure and Radical Sabbatical, and from Food Network, Iron Chef America, $40 A Day, Tyler’s Ultimate and Follow that Food.

The deal comes as Scripps is aiming to increase viewership among Latinos for its portfolio of cable lifestyle networks, which also includes HGTV, DIY, Great American Country and Shop at Home.

Televisa Networks produces and distributes 23 pay TV channels in Mexico, the U.S., Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

