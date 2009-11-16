Gruden Extends, Expands Deal With ESPN

John Gruden, the former Super Bowl champion head coach and current Monday Night Football analyst, has reached a multi-year extension with ESPN that will see his role at the network expand, ESPN announced Monday.

Along with his MNF duties, Gruden will add his commentary to ESPN's NFL Draft and Super Bowl week coverage. He will also call the NFL Pro Bowl on Jan. 31, 2010 and will serve as analyst for ESPN Radio's coverage of the 2010 Rose Bowl and BCS title game.

"Working with [MNF broadcasters] Mike [Tirico] and Jaws [Ron Jaworski] and our entire Monday Night Football team is the most fun I have had in years and I am fired up to make this long-term commitment to ESPN," Gruden said in a statement.

Prior to the announcement, there had been speculation in the football world that Gruden was eyeing a return to coaching, either in college or back in the NFL.

Gruden was an NFL head coach for 11 seasons, first with the Oakland Raiders from 1998-2001, and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002-'08), winning a Super Bowl title with Tampa Bay in 2003.