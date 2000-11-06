Growth in High-Speed Connections

High-speed lines, including cable and telephone, connecting homes and small businesses to the Internet increased 57% during first half 2000, according to an FCC report. High-speed telephone digital subscriber lines increased by 157%, to almost 1 million lines vs. about 370,000 lines at the end of 1999. High-speed lines over coaxial cable systems increased 59%, to about 2.2 million lines from 1.4 million last year.