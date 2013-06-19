Growing Gannett Eyeing Homegrown Programming

Gannett's planned acquisition of Belo further solidifies a

strategy that has been in the works for some time -- the group, which will grow

from 23 to 43 TV stations when the deal closes, is developing homegrown programming

that it is considering for multiple dayparts.

Gannett Broadcasting president Dave Lougee says the group

has been doing research and development on new concepts for over 18 months, and

has ramped it up in the last year as group brass talked with what he calls

"a new generation of producers."

The shows will likely incorporate aspects of social media in

their mix. "I think there's an organic relationship between TV viewing and

social media," he says. "It opens up a whole new genre of

programming. It's a large opportunity for our industry."

Besides the concepts it is developing, Lougee says Gannett

will consider shows being developed by other station groups. "We see

tremendous opportunity there," he says.

Lougee would not specify which shows from outside the group

Gannett might be interested in; nor would he share information on the homegrown

concepts and their potential time slots.

Gannettagreed to acquire Belo for $2.2 billion June 12. The deal is subject to

regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of the year.

As a response, in part, to escalating syndication costs,

there's been a rise in local broadcaster-produced shows in recent years,

including Raycom's America Now,

Scripps' Let's Ask America and The List, and RightThisMinute -- the latter a partnership between Scripps, Raycom

and Cox. Debuting in 2011, RightThisMinute

aims to capture the Web's lively and immediate nature on television. It is

produced by MagicDust Television.

Former Belo executive Jack Sander is a partner at MagicDust.He was recently named the owner of several Belo stations that are changing

hands in the acquisition; Gannett cannot own Belo's stations in markets where

it already owns a TV outlet, such as Phoenix and St. Louis, but will provide

services to them for a fee.

The Belo acquisition is a "great cultural, strategic

and financial fit," says Lougee -- two broadcasters with mostly No. 1 and

No. 2 stations with strong news reputations in large markets. Besides the

desire for scale that is driving so much local TV consolidation these days, the

proposed acquisition would give Gannett greater regional and network-affiliate

diversity, added Lougee.

The pending deal also makes the notion of

homegrown shows more sensible. "When we have this extended footprint, it

makes a lot of sense for us," says Lougee.