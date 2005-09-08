Trending

Growing Chorus Cries: Gimme Shelter

For those keeping score, here are the stars, channels, Web sites, and more who have committed to the show, which is produced by Joe Gallen, who also produced the roadblocked America:  A Tribute to Heroes telethon after 9/11.

Musical Performers:

        Mary J. Blige
        Garth Brooks
        Mariah Carey
        Sheryl Crow
        Dixie Chicks
        Foo Fighters
        Alicia Keys
        Randy Newman
        Paul Simon
        Rod Stewart
        U2
        Kanye West
        Neil Young

Celebrity Appearances:

        Jennifer Aniston
        Jack Black
        Cameron Diaz
        Ellen DeGeneres
        Morgan Freeman
        Jack Nicholson
        Chris Rock
        Ray Romano
        Sela Ward

Broadcast:

ABC
CBS
FOX
NBC
The WB
UPN
PBS
PAX (i)

Cable:

ABC Family
Altitude Sports & Entertainment
AmericanLife TV Network
Black Family Channel
Bravo
CNBC
Comcast SportsNet Chicago
CourtTV
E!
Fox College Sports Pacific
Fox Movie Channel
Fox Reality
FSN Arizona
FSN Ohio
FSN South
FSN West
FUEL TV
FX
G4
GSN
Lifetime
LIME
MSNBC
Ovation
Oxygen
PAX
Showtime
SOAPNet
SPEED Channel
Style Network
TBS
The Tennis Channel
TRIO
TV Guide Channel
TV One
TVB Jade Channel
USA Network
WGN Cable

Radio:

ABC Radio's major market outlets
Infinity Radio stations

Internet:

AOL.com
CBS.com
FOX.com
Real.com
Yahoo.com