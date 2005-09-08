Growing Chorus Cries: Gimme Shelter
For those keeping score, here are the stars, channels, Web sites, and more who have committed to the show, which is produced by Joe Gallen, who also produced the roadblocked America: A Tribute to Heroes telethon after 9/11.
Musical Performers:
Mary J. Blige
Garth Brooks
Mariah Carey
Sheryl Crow
Dixie Chicks
Foo Fighters
Alicia Keys
Randy Newman
Paul Simon
Rod Stewart
U2
Kanye West
Neil Young
Celebrity Appearances:
Jennifer Aniston
Jack Black
Cameron Diaz
Ellen DeGeneres
Morgan Freeman
Jack Nicholson
Chris Rock
Ray Romano
Sela Ward
Broadcast:
ABC
CBS
FOX
NBC
The WB
UPN
PBS
PAX (i)
Cable:
ABC Family
Altitude Sports & Entertainment
AmericanLife TV Network
Black Family Channel
Bravo
CNBC
Comcast SportsNet Chicago
CourtTV
E!
Fox College Sports Pacific
Fox Movie Channel
Fox Reality
FSN Arizona
FSN Ohio
FSN South
FSN West
FUEL TV
FX
G4
GSN
Lifetime
LIME
MSNBC
Ovation
Oxygen
PAX
Showtime
SOAPNet
SPEED Channel
Style Network
TBS
The Tennis Channel
TRIO
TV Guide Channel
TV One
TVB Jade Channel
USA Network
WGN Cable
Radio:
ABC Radio's major market outlets
Infinity Radio stations
Internet:
AOL.com
CBS.com
FOX.com
Real.com
Yahoo.com
