‘Growing Belushi’ Season Two on Discovery January 19

A new season of Growing Belushi begins on Discovery January 19. The unscripted show details Jim Belushi and his efforts to turn a cannabis farm in southern Oregon into a booming business.

“In this season of Growing Belushi, you’ll witness my evolution from hobby boutique cultivator to multi-state business operator,” he said. “This year is not only about the expansion of our business, but our mission to spread awareness about the plant as a pathway to healing. And, you’ll learn about the burgeoning industry, how it intersects with politics and how I handle the pressure—between weathering the elements, rebuilding the farm, and overseeing [cousin] Chris’ new restaurant…. well, there are many challenges to tackle with laughs along the way.”

The season shows Belushi and company dealing with weather, mold and pests that stand in the way of a booming crop. Dan Aykroyd, Larry Joe Campbell and Guy Fieri pitch in.

Cousin Chris opens a tiny restaurant on the farm called the Engjell Cafe.

Discovery calls the show “edutainment.”

“Growing Belushi sheds light on Jim’s journey of self-discovery and the incredible effort it takes to build and operate a legal medicinal cannabis farm with the dream of helping others on their pathway to heal and thrive,” said Discovery.

Belushi, brother of the late John Belushi, was on the ABC sitcom According to Jim and was a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

Growing Belushi premiered in August 2000. It is produced for Discovery by Whitehorse Productions, where James Orr and Jim Belushi are executive producers. For Discovery, Kyle Wheeler and Joseph Schneier are executive producers. ■