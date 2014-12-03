Groves Named KBSI Cape Girardeau GM

Edwin Groves has been named general manager at Sinclair-owned KBSI in the Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg market. He'll also have oversight of WDKA, which is programmed by Sinclair through a local marketing agreement.

KBSI is a Fox affiliate and WDKA a MyNetworkTV station.

Groves was general sales manager at WAAY Huntsville from 2009 to 2014.

Steve Marks, co-chief operating officer at Sinclair, cited Groves' 25 years in the business. "In leading his teams in the various management and sales positions he has held, he has delivered strong results in team-building, revenue management and revenue growth," said Marks. "We feel that he will be a great addition to the stations."

Prior to working in Huntsville, Groves, an Army veteran, was VP of sales training at Max Media. From 2003 to 2008 he was president and general manager of WNKY Bowling Green. Other GM jobs have included WCHS-WVAH Charleston, WV and WEMT in the Tri-Cities market in Tennessee and Virginia.

"I know from my previous experience working at Sinclair and in the industry, that Sinclair is a great and exciting company and a true leader in the broadcast industry," said Groves. "The support they provide to their stations sets an example in this business. I am excited to be leading and working with the talented staff at KBSI and WDKA, as we continue to advance the station and make an impact on the community."

Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg, reaching into Kentucky, Missouri and Illinois, is DMA No. 81.