Grover joins KNBC

Veteran investigative reporter Joel Grover is jumping to KNBC-TV from Los

Angeles rival station KCBS-TV.

Grover joined KNBC April 10 as part of the station's efforts to beef up its

investigative unit.

He had been a reporter for KCBS from 1996 through December 2002.

A Los Angeles native, Grover started his broadcast career at KJCT in Grand

Junction, Colo., and he has also worked in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Cleveland and

Minneapolis, where he started as an investigative reporter in 1989.