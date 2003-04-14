Grover joins KNBC
Veteran investigative reporter Joel Grover is jumping to KNBC-TV from Los
Angeles rival station KCBS-TV.
Grover joined KNBC April 10 as part of the station's efforts to beef up its
investigative unit.
He had been a reporter for KCBS from 1996 through December 2002.
A Los Angeles native, Grover started his broadcast career at KJCT in Grand
Junction, Colo., and he has also worked in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Cleveland and
Minneapolis, where he started as an investigative reporter in 1989.
