Groups weigh in on AT&T-Comcast deal

A total of 38 consumer groups and media watchdogs asked the Federal

Communications Commission Monday to block the proposed merger of AT&T

Broadband and Comcast Corp.

'The proposed merger of these two cable giants has enormous implications for

the future health of our media culture,' said Jeffrey Chester, executive

director of the Center for Digital Democracy. 'It will tilt the broadband

playing field in such a way that the very hallmarks of the Internet -- openness,

competition, diversity -- will give way to the closed, tightly controlled

platform of cable. And that's simply too high a price to pay.'

Petitions to deny the merger were due Monday.

Other groups joining the petition to deny included Media Access Project, the

U.S. Public Interest Research Group and the Association of Independent Video

& Filmmakers.

Dangers posed by the merger include consolidation of too much control over

broadband architecture, abuse of personal information, dominance of interactive

set-top design and abuse of market power to obtain stakes in cable programming

and equipment manufacturers, they said.

The American Cable Association said it does not oppose the deal 'at this

point,' but it called on the FCC to make sure AT&T/Comcast distributes

cable-network programming to small systems on reasonable terms and eliminates

exclusive contracts that block some programming services from reaching small

systems.

The Progress and Freedom Foundation -- which promotes deregulation as the

best way to bring new technology to customers -- called on the FCC to approve

the deal with no conditions.