Groups move vs. media consolidation

Three advocacy groups -- MoveOn.org, Common Cause and Free Press -- have joined

forces to launch an advertising campaign against media consolidation and the

Federal Communications Commission's anticipated easing of media-ownership rules.

The headline on the ad that appeared in Tuesday's New York Times read,

"This man wants to control the news in America," accompanied by four identical

photos of News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch appearing within televisions with

each of the "Big Four" networks' bugs in the right corner.

The headline continues: "The FCC wants to help him."

The text of the full-page ad read, in part, "Next week, the Federal

Communications Commission plans to sweep away ownership restrictions that, for

three decades, have guaranteed at least minimal competition and diversity of

opinions on the public airwaves ... For Murdoch and his fellow moguls, it means

swallowing up independent broadcasters and affiliates and gaining further

control over news content, advertising revenue and cable rates."

MoveOn.org and other organizations, including Media Alliance, are sponsoring an

online letter-writing campaign to elected officials regarding the June 2

ruling.

"We consider [Murdoch] the poster child of media consolidation. He is someone

who has a lot to gain by this," explained Mary Boyle, spokeswoman for Common

Cause.

The groups plan to run the print ad in The Washington Post and

Variety and said they hope to air a television spot on Fox-owned stations

in New York and Washington, D.C., but it has not been scheduled at either station yet.