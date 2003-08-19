Groups: Investigate cameraman killing

Journalism groups -- including the New York-based Committee to Protect

Journalists and Paris-based Reporters Without Borders -- are calling for an

investigation into the shooting death of a Reuters cameraman by U.S. troops.

The military offered condolences and acknowledged that the soldiers had

mistaken the camera carried by Mazen Dana for a grenade launcher, but it also said

soldiers will not fire warning shots if they believe there is a threat.

"I am deeply saddened to report the death of another Reuters journalist in

Iraq, once again at the hands of U.S. troops," Reuters CEO Tom Glocer said.

Dana was a father of four, including a newborn daughter.

Dana -- whom Reuters called one of its best cameramen -- was the second Reuters

cameraman and the 17th news-organization employee to die since the war began

March 20, according to Reuters.

Dana's last footage, shown repeatedly in Baghdad, Iraq, is of two tanks approaching

and his camera falling to the ground.