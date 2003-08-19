Groups: Investigate cameraman killing
Journalism groups -- including the New York-based Committee to Protect
Journalists and Paris-based Reporters Without Borders -- are calling for an
investigation into the shooting death of a Reuters cameraman by U.S. troops.
The military offered condolences and acknowledged that the soldiers had
mistaken the camera carried by Mazen Dana for a grenade launcher, but it also said
soldiers will not fire warning shots if they believe there is a threat.
"I am deeply saddened to report the death of another Reuters journalist in
Iraq, once again at the hands of U.S. troops," Reuters CEO Tom Glocer said.
Dana was a father of four, including a newborn daughter.
Dana -- whom Reuters called one of its best cameramen -- was the second Reuters
cameraman and the 17th news-organization employee to die since the war began
March 20, according to Reuters.
Dana's last footage, shown repeatedly in Baghdad, Iraq, is of two tanks approaching
and his camera falling to the ground.
