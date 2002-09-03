Groups form `Dish the Merger' protest
A number of groups opposed to the merger of direct-broadcast satellite
companies DirecTV Inc. and EchoStar Communications Corp. will take to the
streets Wednesday for a protest outside of the Department of Justice
headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Among the speakers will be National Association of Broadcasters lobbyist Jim May.
The 'Dish the Merger' protest will also feature
representatives of the National Consumers League, the National Rural Electric
Cooperatives Association, the National Action Network, The Latino Coalition, the
Communications Workers of America, AFL-CIO, the Teamsters and the International
Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
