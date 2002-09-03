Groups form `Dish the Merger' protest

A number of groups opposed to the merger of direct-broadcast satellite

companies DirecTV Inc. and EchoStar Communications Corp. will take to the

streets Wednesday for a protest outside of the Department of Justice

headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Among the speakers will be National Association of Broadcasters lobbyist Jim May.

The 'Dish the Merger' protest will also feature

representatives of the National Consumers League, the National Rural Electric

Cooperatives Association, the National Action Network, The Latino Coalition, the

Communications Workers of America, AFL-CIO, the Teamsters and the International

Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.