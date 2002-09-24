Groups to fight Murdoch DirecTV bid

Following press reports that the Department of Justice is likely to block

EchoStar Communications Corp.'s bid to buy DirecTV Inc., media-watchdog

organizations are gearing up to fight the next expected bidder for General

Motors Corp.'s satellite-TV operation -- Rubert Murdoch.

The chief of News Corp., who has built a global media conglomerate with news

operations that generally are conservative, has long been considered a pariah by

liberal public-advocacy groups. He previously has tried to buy DirecTV, and

he publicly opposed the bid of EchoStar's Charlie Ergen to merge the two U.S.

satellite broadcasters into one company.

"If Rupert thinks the furor over Charlie's takeover was fierce, wait until

News Corp. makes a bid," said Jeff Chester, head of the Center for Digital

Democracy.

Some public-advocacy groups -- Media Access Project and Consumers Union,

specifically -- endorsed the EchoStar bid in order to keep DirecTV out of News

Corp.'s hands. Their fear is that News Corp., which controls major cable

programming and distribution operations, will favor DirecTV at EchoStar's

expense and hurt direct-broadcast satellite competition.

"We will be miserable if News Corp. gets DirecTV," MAP president Andrew

Schwartzman said.

Tuesday editions of The New York Times and The Wall Street

Journal reported that DOJ staffers have recommended blocking

EchoStar's bid to acquire DirecTV -- a deal that would leave just one DBS provider

in the United States.