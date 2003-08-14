Groups to FCC: More pages, please

A coalition of groups led by the Minority Media Telecommunications Council

has asked the Federal Communications Commission to extend the page limitations

on petitions to reconsider its controversial June 2 broadcast-ownership-rule

changes.

The current limits are 25 pages each for petitions to reconsider and

oppositions to petitions to reconsider, and 10 pages for reply comments.

The groups want to double those limits, saying that it is the most

"far-reaching and complex broadcast-ownership proceeding in history," and that

it is actually six proceedings in one.