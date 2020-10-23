GroupM Working With SpotX on Programmatic Programs

Media agency GroupM and SpotX said they will be working more closely on programmatic ad buying.

GroupM is expanding its global Premium Supply offering--in which publishers reserve high-quality inventory for the media buyers clients--to the U.S.

(Image credit: GroupM)

SpotX will provide technology for GroupM Premium Supply in the U.S. and SpotX will be the agency’s preferred programmatic video exchange partner.

“As the largest media advertising company in the world, GroupM is continually looking for the most efficient ways to reach high-quality inventory while providing full transparency to our clients,” said Esra Bacher, managing partner - programmatic investment lead at GroupM. “As viewership dramatically increases in streaming video, we have chosen to partner with SpotX due to their strong relationships with the supply-side of the video ecosystem. We’re excited to continue our great work with them moving forward.”

GroupM started Premium Supply in 2017 and now operates it in more than 10 markets world wide. In addition to premium content, participants in GroupM Premium supply promise transparency about fees and auction mechanics, as well as reduced fees. The money saved is used to buy more inventory from participating publishers.

(Image credit: SpotX)

The SpotX-GroupM agreement is part of a trend to optimize supply chains that has led to buyers and sellers working with a smaller number of intermediaries. In addition to SpotX, GroupM works with Index Exchange focusing on display media.

As part of the agreement, SpotX will also develop unique programmatic solutions for GroupM clients, which will streamline the ad planning, buying, decisioning, and optimization processes.

“In today’s climate, we understand that media agencies have many different choices in SSPs, and we are thrilled to be recognized by GroupM for our programmatic expertise and substantial ties to publishers,” said Sean Buckley, COO at SpotX. “We’re excited to enhance the partnership GroupM and their clients have with our platform customers and continue to scale the digital video ecosystem.”