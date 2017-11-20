GroupM’s Norman Announces Retirement as Chief Digital Officer

Giant media buyer GroupM announced that one of its top executives, Rob Norman, has decided to retire from his full-time job as global chief digital officer, effective in January.



Norman will remain an advisor to GroupM and its clients. He will have a reduced workload, allowing him more time for personal interests, the company said.



GroupM has no plans to fill the chief digital officer position because each of its agencies now has its own digital expertise.



“Happily, this is not goodbye. We thank Rob for his loyal service and for continuing to share his passion and vision for this business as GroupM and the industry continue to evolve,” said Kelly Clark, global CEO, GroupM. “Rob has been a fantastic partner to our clients, our people and our company, so I’m delighted that he will continue in an advisory capacity.”



Norman was named chief digital officer in 2012, a new role at the company at the time. He had been CEO of GroupM North America since 2010. Before that, he was in charge of GroupM Interaction, which handled the nuts and bolts of the agency’s digital operations.



“GroupM, WPP and before that CIA have been my work, my life and almost always my pleasure,” said Norman. “My friends in the business know that I’ve become very attached to a rural life and understand that after 31 years, it’s time to do other things. It’s a curiosity of our business that few people get to step back, yet stay involved; I’m honored that GroupM is allowing me to do exactly that.”