GroupM Names Bignell as Global Head of Trading

GroupM, the media buying arm of WPP, named Marc Bignell as global head of trading.

Bignell, an Omnicom veteran who most recently was chief commercial officer at private company Miroma, reports to Nick Theakstone, named GroupM’s chief investment officer in January.

Bignell replaces Johan Boserup, who returned to Omnicom.

“Marc has a track record of delivering creative commercial solutions to advertisers and media partners alike,” said Theakstone. “A talented negotiator, he is admired across the industry for his strategic and collaborative approach to deal-making. With many advertisers facing low growth markets, increased competition, and digital disruption, our agencies must deliver more value and greater efficiency for clients. This will be Marc’s focus.”

Before Miroma, Bignell was VP for Europe, Middle East and Africa for Yahoo. Previously he spent 20 years with Omnicom Media Group, most recently as worldwide chief investment officer.

“By a wide margin, GroupM remains the largest media investment group worldwide, so the opportunity to take a leadership role in its future success is incredibly exciting,” said Bignell. “My admiration for GroupM goes beyond its scale. I’m excited to work with Nick and the broader investment team to extend its innovation and leadership in areas like measurement, viewability, and brand safety.”