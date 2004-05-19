Group Takes New Aim at Univision/HBC

The National Hispanic Policy Institute has asked the Federal Appeals Court in Washington, D.C., to reconsider its dismissal of the group's lawsuit challenging the Univision Communications Inc./Hispanic Broadcasting Corp. merger.

In April, the court ruled the institute did not have standing to appeal the deal's FCC approval. The institute said Wednesday that its members status as listeners to Hispanic Broadcasting stations gave them standing.

The institute argues that the court should order the FCC to overturn its approval because it bent its own measures of ownership reach in order to OK the transaction.



If the FCC had not eliminated stations owned by Entravision Communications Corp. from Univision’s ownership tally, the deal would have exceeded limits on local radio ownership, the institute said.

Univision is an investor in Entravision. The $3.5 billion deal married the country’s largest Spanish-language TV and radio station groups, but divided Hispanic organizations. Critics of the deal argued that the resulting company would have too much influence over Latino media markets.