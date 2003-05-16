Group says duops diss kidvid

Research/advocacy group Children Now will issue a report May 21 concluding

that consolidation of TV markets diminishes programming aimed at kids.

With the Federal Communications Commission set to allow TV duopolies in more

markets, the study indicated a "dramatic" decrease in children's TV programming

in Los Angeles following the creation of duopolies by NBC and Fox.

The study counted the number of children's series each station broadcast, the

number of hours devoted to children's programming and how often the same shows

were repeated across different stations.