Group says duops diss kidvid
Research/advocacy group Children Now will issue a report May 21 concluding
that consolidation of TV markets diminishes programming aimed at kids.
With the Federal Communications Commission set to allow TV duopolies in more
markets, the study indicated a "dramatic" decrease in children's TV programming
in Los Angeles following the creation of duopolies by NBC and Fox.
The study counted the number of children's series each station broadcast, the
number of hours devoted to children's programming and how often the same shows
were repeated across different stations.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.